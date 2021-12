«Я хочу, чтобы журналисты умирали старыми»: главные тезисы из речи Дмитрия Муратова на вручении Нобелевской премии

Let's take a selfie!



Our 2021 peace laureates @mariaressa and Dmitry Muratov came together with 2020 peace laureate @WFP yesterday in Oslo, Norway.



Join us at 13:00 CET today for the #NobelPeacePrize award ceremony where the three will deliver their prize lectures. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/edN3nOUL4B