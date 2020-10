Почему дебаты Трампа и Байдена — на самом деле рэп-баттл? Объясняет филолог

Раунд 1

Трамп

It’s not fair

I don’t care

I’ll tell you what you’ll lose

It’s just fake news

That’s not what it is about

And you know how I found out

We got hit

Nobody’s done it

So we do want to get rid of it

I’ve gotten used to it

We just went through it

I put a mask on when I think I need it

And I’m okay with electric cars too

And it’s not 2 billion or 20 billion as you said

Go ahead

They all do

They came after me spying on my campaign

But now we’re building it back up again

So don’t tell me about a free transition

Our businesses aren’t put out of commission

Did you see what's going on

They started from the day I won and even before I won

They’re being sold

We have the old slugs out there that are 10–12 years old

Байден

And what did he do then

He does not have a plan

They can

Nor do you

They do

What did he do

One of the two

Nothing

He then did nothing

Number one

Number one

Manufacturing went in a hole number one

You the American people it’s about you

That’s not true

He doesn’t have a plan

The President has no plan

And when they occur when they find them they have to be sorted out

He has none like almost everything else he talks about

And the fact is this man doesn’t know what he’s talking about

Look the fact is that you have to look at what he talks about

We spend billions of dollars on floods hurricanes rising seas

He knew it was a deadly disease

They need more assistance

They didn’t happen before

All these dog whistles and racism don’t work anymore

It was all discredited

That is not true

Figure out how to deal with this

What’s he do