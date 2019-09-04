25 эпохальных фотографий, сделанных Питером Линдбергом
Вчера на 75 году жизни скончался немецкий фотограф Питер Линдберг — без преувеличения один из лучших портретистов мира, который показывал неидеальную, но все же неповторимую женскую красоту. Он был автором первой обложки американского Vogue под руководством Анны Винтур, способствовал популярности «великой пятерки супермоделей» (Наоми Кэмпбелл, Линды Евангелисты, Кристи Тарлингтон, Синди Кроуфорд и Татьяны Патиц), четырежды снимал календарь Pirelli, делал обложку альбома Бейонсе «I Am… Sasha Fierce», а также фотографировал Катрин Денев, Кейт Бланшетт, Джуллианну Мур, Анджелину Джоли и других актрис для разных журналов. «Собака.ru» собрала лучшие снимки Линдберга — и это самое красивое из всего, что вы увидите сегодня.
In 1989, Liz Tilberis - then editor-in-chief at British Vogue, commissioned Lindbergh to photograph what would come to be considered the face of the 1990s. For the legendary January 1990 cover, instead of selecting only one model, Lindbergh chose a group of five young models with different personalities: Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford, together for the first time. - This image became the birth certificate of Supermodels, although Lindbergh himself considers the White Shirts image shot almost two years earlier to have been its real beginning. The British Vogue cover was the image that defined the 90s’ new identity: models who do not appear as mere objects, facing the viewer with confidence and pride that many could relate to. - On October 7th, ‘A Different Vision On Fashion Photography’ will open at La Venaria Reale in Torino. The exhibition is accompanied by a major monograph edited by curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot and published by TASCHEN. - #aDifferentVisionOnFashionPhotography #ReggiaDiVenaria #Kunsthal #Taschen #LindberghExhibitions @2bmanagement @taschen
Another influential figure is German movie director Wim Wenders, his longtime friend, raised in Düsseldorf, a neighboring town of Duisburg. His movie ‘Wings of Desire' (1987) inspired Lindbergh to do a story with Amber Valletta wandering New York City’s streets dressed as an angel. - Their common influences led to intellectual exchanges between Wenders and Lindbergh. Of his work, the Academy Award-nominated director explains: “The world of fashion photography is glamorous... but we’ve gotten used to its shiny surface. Peter’s photographs are utterly different. They defy all laws of gravity in this realm and redefine the very world they depict.” - in ‘Peter Lindbergh. A Different Vision On Fashion Photography’ edited by curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot (published by TASCHEN) - LA VENARIA REALE, TORINO 7 OCTOBER, 2017 - 4 FEBRUARY, 2018 - [Pictured: Amber Valletta, New York, 1993] - #aDifferentVisionOnFashionPhotography #ReggiaDiVenaria #Kunsthal #Taschen #LindberghExhibitions #AmberValletta #2bmanagement #GagosianGallery
Naomi Campbell, Karen Elson, Jayne Windsor, Shirley Mallmann, Missy Rayder, Shalom Harlow, Marie-Sophie Wilson, Kirsten Owen, Esther Cañadas, Rachel Roberts, Stella Tennant & Natalia Semanova, Paris, 1997 - #fromthevault #LindberghStories #vogueitalia #2bmanagement
Cindy, Tatjana, Helena, Linda, Claudia, Naomi, Karen & Stephanie, Brooklyn, 1991. Published in @vogue . Fashion editor Grace Coddington dressed all the supermodels in @versace_official #aDifferentVisionOnFashionPhotography @kunsthal Rotterdam from September 10th sponsored by @swarovski «Not attracted by the opulent aesthetics of the 1980s, Lindbergh transformed “his” women into heroines of our times: models who became performers, personalities who became supermodels to later be known only by their first names. This change was seen as a politically and socially oriented kind of beauty. It became something much more than fashion, more than a matter of being blonde or not blonde, fat or thin, sportive or intellectual. Lindbergh always cherished pluralistic beauties who appealed to other men and women, refusing to standardize criteria of perfection. » Excerpt from the book published by @taschen edited by curator @thierrymaximeloriot #Supermodels #KhunstalRotterdam #PeterLindbergh @gagosiangallery @2bmanagement
During this year's Palm Springs Photo Festival, Peter Lindbergh will be giving a 4-day workshop on 'The Role of Creativity'. We look forward to meeting you in Palm Springs. #PSphotofestival #PSPF #PSPF2017 #LindberghStories #ReiKawakubo #gagosiangallery #2bmanagement [Pictured: Marie-Sophie Wilson, Lynne Koester & Tatjana Patitz, Le Touquet, 1987]
New York City Ballet series shot Upstate NY for their 2016/2017 season. @kingster3 @meganlecrone @missssmimi @usphelan @nycballet #NYCBallet styled by @juliavonboehm makeup by @stephane_marais_official hair by @odilegilbert_official #PeterLindbergh @2bmanagement @gagosiangallery
'White Shirts' Estelle Lefébure, Karen Alexander, Rachel Williams, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz & Christy Turlington, California, 1988. #BirthOfSupermodels #ADifferentVisionOnFashionPhotography @kunsthal next September 10th. The first ever group picture of the later called supermodels. @cturlington @estellelefebure66 @rachel_williams1 @lindaevangelista @mstatjanapatitz @officialkarenalexander #PeterLindbergh @2bmanagement @gagosiangallery
Opening today, the Planche(s) Contact Photo Festival features an outdoor installation of 20 large-scale prints, set up on the beach. - Festival Planche(s) Contact DEAUVILLE 21.10.2017 - 28.11.2017 - [Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford & Lynne Koester, Deauville, 1989] - #Deauville #PlanchesContact #Festival #LindberghExhibitions #LindberghStories #LindaEvangelista #CindyCrawford #LynneKoester #vogueitalia #2management #gagosiangallery
Miranda Kerr, Helena Christensen, Karolina Kurkova, Alessandra Ambrosio, Alek Wek & Isabeli Fontana, Atlantic Beach, New York, 2013 Photographed for Pirelli Calendar’s 50th anniversary #PeterLindbergh #FromTheVault #PirelliCalendar #TheCal #Pirelli #2bmanagement #gagosiangallery
