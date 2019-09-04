18+

25 эпохальных фотографий, сделанных Питером Линдбергом

Вчера на 75 году жизни скончался немецкий фотограф Питер Линдберг — без преувеличения один из лучших портретистов мира, который показывал неидеальную, но все же неповторимую женскую красоту. Он был автором первой обложки американского Vogue под руководством Анны Винтур, способствовал популярности «великой пятерки супермоделей» (Наоми Кэмпбелл, Линды Евангелисты, Кристи Тарлингтон, Синди Кроуфорд и Татьяны Патиц), четырежды снимал календарь Pirelli, делал обложку альбома Бейонсе «I Am… Sasha Fierce», а также фотографировал Катрин Денев, Кейт Бланшетт, Джуллианну Мур, Анджелину Джоли и других актрис для разных журналов. «Собака.ru» собрала лучшие снимки Линдберга — и это самое красивое из всего, что вы увидите сегодня. 

 

In 1989, Liz Tilberis - then editor-in-chief at British Vogue, commissioned Lindbergh to photograph what would come to be considered the face of the 1990s. For the legendary January 1990 cover, instead of selecting only one model, Lindbergh chose a group of five young models with different personalities: Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford, together for the first time. - This image became the birth certificate of Supermodels, although Lindbergh himself considers the White Shirts image shot almost two years earlier to have been its real beginning. The British Vogue cover was the image that defined the 90s’ new identity: models who do not appear as mere objects, facing the viewer with confidence and pride that many could relate to. - On October 7th, ‘A Different Vision On Fashion Photography’ will open at La Venaria Reale in Torino. The exhibition is accompanied by a major monograph edited by curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot and published by TASCHEN. - #aDifferentVisionOnFashionPhotography #ReggiaDiVenaria #Kunsthal #Taschen #LindberghExhibitions @2bmanagement @taschen

Another influential figure is German movie director Wim Wenders, his longtime friend, raised in Düsseldorf, a neighboring town of Duisburg. His movie ‘Wings of Desire' (1987) inspired Lindbergh to do a story with Amber Valletta wandering New York City’s streets dressed as an angel. - Their common influences led to intellectual exchanges between Wenders and Lindbergh. Of his work, the Academy Award-nominated director explains: “The world of fashion photography is glamorous... but we’ve gotten used to its shiny surface. Peter’s photographs are utterly different. They defy all laws of gravity in this realm and redefine the very world they depict.” - in ‘Peter Lindbergh. A Different Vision On Fashion Photography’ edited by curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot (published by TASCHEN) - LA VENARIA REALE, TORINO 7 OCTOBER, 2017 - 4 FEBRUARY, 2018 - [Pictured: Amber Valletta, New York, 1993] - #aDifferentVisionOnFashionPhotography #ReggiaDiVenaria #Kunsthal #Taschen #LindberghExhibitions #AmberValletta #2bmanagement #GagosianGallery

Cindy, Tatjana, Helena, Linda, Claudia, Naomi, Karen & Stephanie, Brooklyn, 1991. Published in @vogue . Fashion editor Grace Coddington dressed all the supermodels in @versace_official #aDifferentVisionOnFashionPhotography @kunsthal Rotterdam from September 10th sponsored by @swarovski «Not attracted by the opulent aesthetics of the 1980s, Lindbergh transformed “his” women into heroines of our times: models who became performers, personalities who became supermodels to later be known only by their first names. This change was seen as a politically and socially oriented kind of beauty. It became something much more than fashion, more than a matter of being blonde or not blonde, fat or thin, sportive or intellectual. Lindbergh always cherished pluralistic beauties who appealed to other men and women, refusing to standardize criteria of perfection. » Excerpt from the book published by @taschen edited by curator @thierrymaximeloriot #Supermodels #KhunstalRotterdam #PeterLindbergh @gagosiangallery @2bmanagement

