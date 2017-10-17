Видео: рыбы, коты и кролики танцуют в главных вещах сезона весна-лето 2018
Фэшн-индустрия начала подготовку к грядущему Хеллоуину: пока одни косплеят клоуна из фильма «Оно» и учатся резать лицо при помощи макияжа, другие одевают маски животных и танцуют в самых модных вещах сезона. Журнал Vogue снял промо-ролик показанных на Неделе моды коллекций Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Chanel, Loewe, Dior, Jaquemus, Maison Margiela и Saint Laurent, добавив к ним игрушечные головы домашних животных — показываем, что происходит, когда мода превращается в зоопарк.
Thigh-high boots, flannels, tartans, and loads of good-bad taste classics make Demna Gvasalia's Balenciaga the go-to collection for super twisted, way-we-live-now basics.
Is this an evening top? A transparent gown? An ambitious corset? Who cares? It's by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and it needs to be on the red carpet now.
Pierpaolo Piccioli, for Valentino, crafts a disco-glam tabard-cum-gown with peekaboo slits and slenderizing sleeves. It just doesn't get more diva magical than this.
Furries vs. fluffies! Every masterful collection for Spring has textures galore. At Thom Browne, there's chiffon aplenty, shredded and rewoven. At Chanel, the tweeds are thick, twisted, and unraveling gloriously. And, at Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière serves up brocades and encrusted sequins . . . with sneakers.
Gallery-girl glamour! At Loewe, Jonathan Anderson attaches handworked scarves to his soft, seductive shirtdresses.
Sporty eccentricity of the most luxurious stripe is one way to describe Maria Grazia Chiuri's leather motocross all-in-one for Christian Dior. Fierce, is another.
This dress from Jacquemus has an ingenious, insistent volume, and the hemline dips just so in the back. For a simple summer wedding . . . or just the luckiest of birds.
In the spring of the trench, you'll need this short, sassy number from John Galliano for Margiela. And in the summer of the short-shorts, you'll want this one in jacquard terry. Done.
You're never sheepish, and you know it. So you hightail it over to Saint Laurent for Anthony Vaccarello's barely there and completely definitive skivvies, shorts, and stilettos.
