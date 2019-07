My heart is so full hearing this incredible version of Don’t Speak/ Lord Speaks- I’m in shock hearing this song turned into a worship song at Kanye’s Sunday Service - I literally started crying 😢 thank u @KimKardashian Please send me whole version Kanye #dontwasteyourpain 🙏🏻❤️😇 pic.twitter.com/wEwvKfJajv