Кажется, мы нашли Instagram, который лучше книг по истории моды

Летопись фэшн-индустрии за последние 200 лет можно уместить в маленький карман юбки: в инстаграм-аккаунте @staleywisegallery есть редкие фотографии, лекции и отчеты с модных показов. Его ведет (как можно понять из названия) нью-йоркская галерея Staley-Wise, имеющая неограниченный доступ к ретро-архивам. Отсюда кадры моделей в разрушенном послевоенном городе, дебютные работы Патрика Демаршелье, бэкстейдж шоу Valentino 1977 года, фото юных Билла и Хиллари Клинтон и даже первое селфи Мэрилин Монро — блог отмечает ее дни рождения и грустно констатирует, что актрисе мог бы исполниться 91 год. 

 

Madonna, Tokyo, 1987

Публикация от Staley-Wise Gallery (@staleywisegallery)

Paris Photo 2017 opens next week at the Grand Palais! This year Staley-Wise Gallery will be exhibiting works by Ellen Von Unwerth, Deborah Turbeville, Bert Stern, Melvin Sokolsky, David Seidner, Herb Ritts, Bob Richardson, Irving Penn, Helmut Newton, Sheila Metzner, David LaChapelle, Horst P. Horst, Arthur Elgort, Patrick Demarchelier, Louise Dahl-Wolfe, Harry Benson, Cecil Beaton, Lillian Bassman, and Richard Avedon. _______ Louise Dahl-Wolfe, "Suzy Parker in Balenciaga along the Seine, Paris, 1953" _______ #Staleywisegallery #ParisPhoto2017 #GrandPalais #SuzyParker #Balenciaga #SeineRiver #Paris #EllenVonUnwerth #DeborahTurbeville #BertStern #MelvinSokolsky #DavidSeidner #HerbRitts #BobRichardson #IrvingPenn #HelmutNewton #SheilaMetzner #DavidLaChapelle #HorstPHorst #ArthurElgort #PatrickDemarchelier #LouiseDahlWolfe #HarryBenson #CecilBeaton #LillianBassman #RichardAvedon #photography

Публикация от Staley-Wise Gallery (@staleywisegallery)

Today would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 91st birthday. American photographer Bert Stern photographed Marilyn Monroe for VOGUE in 1962, only 6 weeks before she died. The resulting images (some of which are seen above) were famously called “The Last Sitting”. Stern said of Marilyn: “We created her just as much as she created herself. She arose in response to our sexual yearning and our spiritual awakening. She is gone, but she is everywhere. Stars die, but light goes on forever. Through the magic of photography the light from Marilyn Monroe is still reaching us, still drawing us on, like moths to a flame." All images (c) The Bert Stern Trust #BertStern #MarilynMonroe #Vogue #StaleyWiseGallery #photography #MarilynMonroesBirthday #🎂

Публикация от Staley-Wise Gallery (@staleywisegallery)

Happy Birthday to Cecil Beaton, who would have been 113 today and who provided this wise advice: "Be daring, be different, be impractical, be anything that will assert integrity of purpose and imaginative vision against the play-it-safers, the creatures of the commonplace, the slaves of the ordinary." Beaton was born in London in 1904, and he became one of the world’s most sought after photographers for leading magazines throughout the 1940s to the 1960s. Additionally, he won two Academy Awards for his costume and set design for the films “Gigi" and "My Fair Lady”. His photograph of 12 New York socialites wearing extravagant ball gowns designed by Charles James in the salon of French & Co. for VOGUE was considered a sensation and the designer’s extravagant use of expensive silks heralded a newly indulgent post-war era. The photograph took an entire day to complete, reportedly because Charles James insisted on re-arranging each dress continuously. The dark blur in the very left edge of the image is thought to be caused by the designer himself, just barely leaping out of the frame after making his adjustments. Cecil Beaton, Charles James Dresses, 1948 #StaleyWiseGallery #CecilBeaton #CharlesJames #photography #fashion #happybirthday #VOGUE

Публикация от Staley-Wise Gallery (@staleywisegallery)

