Кажется, мы нашли Instagram, который лучше книг по истории моды
Летопись фэшн-индустрии за последние 200 лет можно уместить в маленький карман юбки: в инстаграм-аккаунте @staleywisegallery есть редкие фотографии, лекции и отчеты с модных показов. Его ведет (как можно понять из названия) нью-йоркская галерея Staley-Wise, имеющая неограниченный доступ к ретро-архивам. Отсюда кадры моделей в разрушенном послевоенном городе, дебютные работы Патрика Демаршелье, бэкстейдж шоу Valentino 1977 года, фото юных Билла и Хиллари Клинтон и даже первое селфи Мэрилин Монро — блог отмечает ее дни рождения и грустно констатирует, что актрисе мог бы исполниться 91 год.
Happy Birthday, Bert Stern! Bert would have been 88 years old today. _______ Bert Stern, "Bert Stern and Marilyn Monroe: From The Last Sitting, 1962 (Self Portrait)" _______ #StaleyWiseGallery #BertStern #MarilynMonroe #TheLastSitting #photography #HappyBirthdayBertStern #HappyBirthday #SelfPortrait #amazing #beautiful #art #love #happy #art #wine #mirror #🎈#🎂
In 1992, Stephanie Pfriender Stylander received an assignment to shoot a fashion story in New York for Italian Harper’s Bazaar. Looking for a new face, a model agent recommended that she consider a new girl they had just met who was “a punk- type kid - offbeat, cool, petite, unusual”, and who hadn’t worked in New York before. Stylander agreed and decided to photograph her with the male supermodel du jour Marcus Schenkenberg
Paris Photo 2017 opens next week at the Grand Palais! This year Staley-Wise Gallery will be exhibiting works by Ellen Von Unwerth, Deborah Turbeville, Bert Stern, Melvin Sokolsky, David Seidner, Herb Ritts, Bob Richardson, Irving Penn, Helmut Newton, Sheila Metzner, David LaChapelle, Horst P. Horst, Arthur Elgort, Patrick Demarchelier, Louise Dahl-Wolfe, Harry Benson, Cecil Beaton, Lillian Bassman, and Richard Avedon. _______ Louise Dahl-Wolfe, "Suzy Parker in Balenciaga along the Seine, Paris, 1953" _______ #Staleywisegallery #ParisPhoto2017 #GrandPalais #SuzyParker #Balenciaga #SeineRiver #Paris #EllenVonUnwerth #DeborahTurbeville #BertStern #MelvinSokolsky #DavidSeidner #HerbRitts #BobRichardson #IrvingPenn #HelmutNewton #SheilaMetzner #DavidLaChapelle #HorstPHorst #ArthurElgort #PatrickDemarchelier #LouiseDahlWolfe #HarryBenson #CecilBeaton #LillianBassman #RichardAvedon #photography
Happy Memorial Day Weekend! The gallery will be closed Saturday, May 27th, 2017 and will reopen Tuesday May 30th, 2017 with normal gallery hours. Arthur Elgort, "Isabella Townsend, Miami Beach, VOGUE Paris, 1987 #ArthurElgort #LisaTownsend #MiamiBeach #VogueParis #StaleyWiseGallery #photography #memorialdayweekend
Today would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 91st birthday. American photographer Bert Stern photographed Marilyn Monroe for VOGUE in 1962, only 6 weeks before she died. The resulting images (some of which are seen above) were famously called “The Last Sitting”. Stern said of Marilyn: “We created her just as much as she created herself. She arose in response to our sexual yearning and our spiritual awakening. She is gone, but she is everywhere. Stars die, but light goes on forever. Through the magic of photography the light from Marilyn Monroe is still reaching us, still drawing us on, like moths to a flame." All images (c) The Bert Stern Trust #BertStern #MarilynMonroe #Vogue #StaleyWiseGallery #photography #MarilynMonroesBirthday #🎂
Happy Birthday to Cecil Beaton, who would have been 113 today and who provided this wise advice: "Be daring, be different, be impractical, be anything that will assert integrity of purpose and imaginative vision against the play-it-safers, the creatures of the commonplace, the slaves of the ordinary." Beaton was born in London in 1904, and he became one of the world’s most sought after photographers for leading magazines throughout the 1940s to the 1960s. Additionally, he won two Academy Awards for his costume and set design for the films “Gigi" and "My Fair Lady”. His photograph of 12 New York socialites wearing extravagant ball gowns designed by Charles James in the salon of French & Co. for VOGUE was considered a sensation and the designer’s extravagant use of expensive silks heralded a newly indulgent post-war era. The photograph took an entire day to complete, reportedly because Charles James insisted on re-arranging each dress continuously. The dark blur in the very left edge of the image is thought to be caused by the designer himself, just barely leaping out of the frame after making his adjustments. Cecil Beaton, Charles James Dresses, 1948 #StaleyWiseGallery #CecilBeaton #CharlesJames #photography #fashion #happybirthday #VOGUE
Today would have been Deborah Turbeville's Birthday. Her relationship with @maisonvalentino started early in her career, and it lasted until the end of it. She shot her first Valentino campaign for the Fall/Winter 1977 collection; she shot her final Valentino campaign for Spring/Summer 2012. Deborah Turbeville, “From the Valentino Collection, 1977" #StaleyWiseGallery #DeborahTurbeville #Valentino #HappyBirthday #Fashion #💃🏻
Happy Birthday, @cindycrawford! She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but as she puts it, “Even I don't wake up looking like Cindy Crawford.” #keepingitreal Patrick Demarchelier, “Cindy Crawford, Harper's Bazaar, New York, 1993” #StaleyWiseGallery #PatrickDemarchelier #CindyCrawford #NewYork #Fashion #Model #Classic #HappyBirthday #🎂 #HarpersBazaar
If you haven’t already, stop by “Melvin Sokolsky / The Paris Pictures”! Now on view at Staley-Wise Gallery. This particular image opened the Harper's Bazaar story as it appeared in the March 1963 issue. The model Simone D'Aillencourt is wearing a black and white suit and silk raincoat by Philippe Venet. Melvin Sokolsky, “On the Seine, Paris, 1963” #StaleyWiseGallery #MelvinSokolsky #TheParisPictures #HarpersBazaar #PhilippeVenet #Bubble #Fashion #Vintage #🇫🇷 #SimoneDAillencourt @sokolsky
Комментарии (0)
Авторизуйтесь
чтобы оставить комментарий.