30 самых стильных бабушек и дедушек со всего мира

Мы нашли Instagram, на который нужно подписаться, чтобы не бояться старости — @advancedstyle. Его ведет нью-йоркский фотограф Ари Сет Коэн, которая летает по миру и собирает кадры в самую необычную (и позитивную) стрит-стайл хронику. В ней — фотографии модников от 70 до 98 лет, которые обожают Balenciaga, Vetements, Prada, Dior и дают фору самой Элен Рут ван Винкл. Судите сами. 

 

We ran into our flower man friend at the train station again in Palermo!!! #advancedstyle #advancedstyleolderandwiser #palermo

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

Love on the streets of NYC from Al and Emily. #advancedlove #advancedstyle #advancedstyleolderandwiser

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

The always awe inspiring @saramaijewels . Full photo on Advanced.Style

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

#joycecarpati #advancedstyleolderandwiser #advancedstyle

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

Today on Advanced.Style #advancedstyle #advancedstyleolderandwiser

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

Happy Happy Birthday covergirl @valerie_von_sobel !!! #advancedstyleolderandwiser #advancedstyle

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

She's a cool one @valerie_von_sobel #advancedstyle #advancedstyleolderandwiser

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

Ciao NYC. It was great catching up with friends old and new. Now back home to my darling @fancyschmancypup photo @ladypandme

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

Back in the day when I took some ladies to a casting for @lanvinofficial #advancedstyle #advancedstyleolderandwiser #lanvin

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

The enchanting @britt.kanja #advancedstyle #advancedstyleolderandwiser

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

From my first book Advanced Style.

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

Always love photographing @ilbisonteofficial @lupofortebraccio

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

@jennykeeoz on the blog today www.advanced.style #advancedstyle #advancedstyleolderandwiser

Публикация от Ari Seth Cohen (@advancedstyle)

