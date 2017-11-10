30 самых стильных бабушек и дедушек со всего мира
Мы нашли Instagram, на который нужно подписаться, чтобы не бояться старости — @advancedstyle. Его ведет нью-йоркский фотограф Ари Сет Коэн, которая летает по миру и собирает кадры в самую необычную (и позитивную) стрит-стайл хронику. В ней — фотографии модников от 70 до 98 лет, которые обожают Balenciaga, Vetements, Prada, Dior и дают фору самой Элен Рут ван Винкл. Судите сами.
I was walking in Rome when this gorgeous woman rode by in her leopard print coat. I must have run for at least a mile to catch up to her before asking if I could take a photograph. She told me that she was 80-years-old and that nobody ever asks for her photograph. I’m thrilled that she allowed me to take a quick snap before she zoomed off. #advancedstyle #advancedstyleolderandwiser #altaroma @altaroma #leopard #leopardprint
I'll be posting #Advanced Love ❤️ photos over the next few days leading up to Valentine's Day. This is one of my favorite shots from my latest book #advancedstyleolderandwiser shot in Tokyo a few years ago. Share the love by posting photos of inspiring older couples in your lives with the #advancedlove
“At 72-years-old I don’t need anything. Frugality is fun. This shirt was gifted to me from my friend who found it at a thrift shop. I made my necklace out of recycled cloth tape and a piece of found metal that I have had for over 40 years. I've been working with found objects and debris for over 50 years. I'm ready to change my name from Debra to Debris. We have got to create our own fun and joy. Come AS IS—Always Seeing Your Individual Self. Dress to de-stress and play ’til it hurts. Consumerism is the American nightmare and creativity and joy is the way to fulfillment.” – Artist, Debra Rapoport #advancedstyle #advancedstyleolderandwiser #sustainableliving #sustainablefashion
"We look at our wedding picture and half of the people who attended are no longer here. Every day is a good day. We don’t take anything for granted.”A few weeks ago I photographed one of my favorite couples Bill and Eva Kobus-Webb for my ongoing Advanced Love Project. I'm excited to finally share their story, shared through the beautiful words of @stylecrone .Click on the link in bio 🔝http://www.advanced.style/2016/11/advanced-love-bill-eva-kobus-webb.html #advancedstyle #advancedlove #advancedstyleolderandwiser #couplegoals #respect #love
Комментарии (0)
Авторизуйтесь
чтобы оставить комментарий.