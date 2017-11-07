Мы нашли самый жуткий бьюти-Instagram в мире — и не советуем смотреть его перед сном
В мире есть две Джессики Паркер: одна носит туфли Manolo Blahnik, надевает причудливые шляпы на Met Gala и никак не открестится от роли Кэрри Брэдшоу, а другая протыкает глаз карамельной тростью, режет кожу бьюти-средствами и претендует на роль лучшего гримера Великобритании. 21-летняя Джессика ведет популярный Instagram-аккаунт, где показывает, как сделать ужасающий образ на Хэллоуин, прийти на зачет «во всеоружии» и накраситься так, что родная мама не узнает. При помощи гипсовых масок, акварели и вставных кривых зубов она косплеит медсестру из Сайлент-Хилла, жуткого клоуна из «Оно» и персонажей фильмов Тима Бертона — получается намного лучше чем в оригинале.
Джессика обновляет блог почти каждый день и выкладывает все более впечатляющие образы. Кроме того, она ведет канал на Youtube, где в 15-минутных видео показывает детальный процесс перевоплощений. Их просмотр ночью гарантирует проблемы с засыпанием, появление внезапных шорохов и нервный тик от любого скрипа — если что, мы предупреждали.
‼️NEW TUTORIAL IS NOW LIVE‼️ My first video in a reeeeeheheeeaaalllyyyyy long time is now up on my YouTube and it is for THIS horrifying thing 🤗 Click the link in my bio to watch and don't forget to like, comment and SUBSCRIBE! 😘 P.S. this is 100% inspired by an art photo on Pinterest but I couldn't for the life of me find the original artist so if anyone knows PLEASE comment and tell me so I can credit them 🍩
Remember this? I liked this 🙃 There's a tutorial for this on ma channel (link in my bio) so check it out along with my various other traumatising creations 👀 I hate to keep doing these kind of repeat posts on here but unfortunately my mum is extremely ill and isn't going to get better soooooo I think things on here may take an even longer pause than they have of late - I love love looovvveeee doing this but caring for my mum takes total priority. Hope everyone's happy and healthy and please be patient and don't unfollow 😂💖
My entry for Round 2 of ze #strykingfear contest hosted by @miss_stryx ☺️ This is my take on the classic Boogeyman who personnaaalllyyyyy I always think of as all long-limbed, big teeth and creepy glowing eyes so yah... That's whatcha got 😎 if anyone remembers the Gnarl creature from Buffy that's pretty much what I think of in ma head 😈 ENJOY CREEPS ❤️ @camoeyes @furlesscosmetics @funkyeyeslenses @blacksclerashop @hallowojos @bleakboutique @lunarfx @mymakeupbrushset
