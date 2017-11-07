Мы нашли самый жуткий бьюти-Instagram в мире — и не советуем смотреть его перед сном

В мире есть две Джессики Паркер: одна носит туфли Manolo Blahnik, надевает причудливые шляпы на Met Gala и никак не открестится от роли Кэрри Брэдшоу, а другая протыкает глаз карамельной тростью, режет кожу бьюти-средствами и претендует на роль лучшего гримера Великобритании. 21-летняя Джессика ведет популярный Instagram-аккаунт, где показывает, как сделать ужасающий образ на Хэллоуин, прийти на зачет «во всеоружии» и накраситься так, что родная мама не узнает. При помощи гипсовых масок, акварели и вставных кривых зубов она косплеит медсестру из Сайлент-Хилла, жуткого клоуна из «Оно» и персонажей фильмов Тима Бертона — получается намного лучше чем в оригинале.

 

 

Джессика обновляет блог почти каждый день и выкладывает все более впечатляющие образы. Кроме того, она ведет канал на Youtube, где в 15-минутных видео показывает детальный процесс перевоплощений. Их просмотр ночью гарантирует проблемы с засыпанием, появление внезапных шорохов и нервный тик от любого скрипа — если что, мы предупреждали. 

 

I would say I'm going to stop doing Pinterest inspired looks but errrrrrrrr.... We all know that'd be a lie 😈

This tutorial is now UP so go check it out and give it a big ol' thumbs up and subscribe if ya don't hate it 😁 (link in my bio)

This gave me weird double vision for a long time after I took it off. #ohfcontest

I couldn't resist...

