В Сети запустили международный архитектурный конкурс на проект перестройки шпиля Нотр-Дама
В ходе разрушительного пожара, начавшегося в соборе Парижской Богоматери Нотр-Дам-де-Пари 15 апреля, был утрачен шпиль собора, обрушилась крыша, но внутренние интерьеры сохранились — после обнародования снимков внутри собора пользователи по всему миру были удивлены тому, как уцелели даже стулья, стоявшие рядами. Президент Франции Эммануэль Макрон заявил, что собор Парижской Богоматери постараются восстановить в течение пяти лет. «Мы восстановим Нотр-Дам еще более прекрасным», — пообещал он. Премьер-министр Франции Эдуард Филипп объявил международный архитектурный конкурс на реконструкцию линии крыши собора Нотр-Дам-де-Пари. В Сети откликнулись на предложение. Пользователи начали предлагать свои варианты реставрации шпиля и крыши Нотр-Дама — золотая растекающаяся капля, стеклянная инсталляция по аналогии с лувровскими пирамидами и огромный витражный купол. «Собака.ru» собрала семь вариантов.
NOUVELLE DAME – Propuesta para una nueva cubierta de Notre Dame _París . . +info: poaestudio.com #poa #poaestudio #arquitectura #rehabilitacion #concursoarquitectura #paris #notredame #architecturecompetition #render #sketches #drawings #architecture #inspiration #roofstructure #christianchurch #church #glass #archilovers #notredameparis #archdaily #design #paris #notredamevision #architecturedaily #architecturestudent #architectureporn #architecture_hunter
It’s a tragedy. Nothing would ever return over 850 years of beauty, but its time to reborn Notre-dame. In gothic times builders try to reach the sky, Le Duc tryed it also in 19century and have came closer. Now its possible to make it happen. Lightweight crown that connect heaven with earth. #notredame #notredameparis #architecture #archdaily #design #paris #notredamevision #architecturedaily #architecturestudent #architectureporn #architecture_hunter #dezeen #renovation #vision #dwell #architecturalrecord #evolo #archis #domus #azure #metropolis #designboom #architecturaldigest #architecturelab #landscape
"Our proposal for the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral is to use one element that it has the best, the stained glass. Make all the cover in stained glass, including the tower, with transparency to the inner side, through the opening of the vaults, leaving only the structures flying buttresses. In Gothic there is the connection of the earth to the sky, and inside the Cathedral, the natural illumination multiplies in colors through the filter of the cover in stained glass. At night the inner illumination turns into a grandiose retro backlit coverage. A single element used, stained glass. No new architectural features, no intervention elements (redesign), no ego, no artistic aspirations. Only a religious purpose! Whatever the choice of this restoration, may God enlighten the "Notre Dame", preferably in a stained glass cover Amen." Alexandre Fantozzi is not intervention, "redesign", is restoration! It is not competition of better 3d render, it is only idea of restoration project @notredamedeparis @pontifex_es @alexandre_fantozzi @carvalho.juf @aj6studio @morpholio @architizer @adesignersmind @architecture_hunter @designboom @wallpapermag @archdaily @archdailybr @archdigest @architectanddesign @architecturenow @arch.design.daily @archello @notredame @saintgobaingroup @saintgobainbrasil @saintgobainglassbrasil @lilysafra @editoramonolito @carolinedemaigret @antoniospadaro @parisfutur @wazou_75 @seemyparis @vivreparis @labnf @vogueparis @glamurama @joycepascowitch @gnt @ad_magazine @thecoolhunter_ @time @babaktafreshi @designmilk @artbasel @artsytecture @instadaconexao @fernandoguerra @parisenespanol #notredame #notredameparis #paris #france #aj6 #aj6studio #morewithless #maiscommenos #vitral #stainedglass #vitrail #arquitetura #architecture #architettura #saintgobain #saintgobainbr #glass #verre #lilysafra #restauration #notredesign #restoration #fantozzi #alexandrefantozzi #design #designer #iluminationdesign #stainedglasswindows #manhattanconexion #avemaria
Our team has developed a proposal for the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris by @alex_nerovnya. @architecture_hunter @allofrenders @allofarchitecture @designboom @arqsketch @renderlovers @morpholio @adesignersmind @tentree @archdose @norge @autodesk @coronarenderer @houses @buildingswow @onlyforluxury @epicworldpix @render.vis_realestate @highclass_homes @renderbox.magazine @archdaily @canonru @instarender @d.signers @architecturedose @archdigest @next_top_architects @boss_homes @architect_need @artsytecture @restless.arch @archilovers @wacommunity @architectureoskar @render_contest @vogueliving @modern.architect @architecturenow @locarl @globalspaces @wildernessnation @awesomelife.style @timeouthomes @modernhepcat @haroldmag @theprotraveler @creativefields @travelerstodolist @living_hotels @dreamlixurytraveler @venture_easy @mowellens @camplifecoffee @architectureinteriors @archlook.ir @folksouls @trawelawesome @travacs @designwanted @hezzahtrawel @amazingtravelof @nature.tome @kings_shots @aframefever @worldstip @bocadolobo @piclab @effects @exceptional_pictures @the.beachman.life @natgeoit @igworld_global @pietrogiovannigamba @ourplanetdaily @norgerundt @travelses @fancy.homes @mimaribilgiler @architectanddesign @outside_project @openairarchitecture @interiorselfie @myluxguide @pclimd @studioantonini @_archidesignhome_. #notredamedeparis#notredame#paris#france#notredameparis #3dsmax #3d #photoshopcc #Photoshop#archviz#norway#norge#stavanger#stavangerøst#render#corona#coronarenderer#renderlegion#architecture#design#allofrenders#allofarchitecture#cg#cgartist#cgwork#cgworld#marhi
How can we re-build the past for a new future. Full Article on BD Architecture 'As a French artist and architect, the process of restoring one of our most sacred and historic landmarks raises few questions in my mind – and a hasty rebuild isn’t the right answer to any of them. Today the French architecture board website reads, ’Heritage, ancient or contemporary, is a revealing and structuring element of our culture, and we must inculcate ourselves to keep alive these markers but also built today the markers of our time’.Ultimately, I trust in France’s cultural core and its decision makers to have the audacity to move forward while retaining The Lady’s timeless image. I can only hope the project will be humble but innovative, delicate, beautiful and engaged,created by highly skilled people around a common table. ' Image by : www.bnutsvisual.com #notredame #paris #architecture #cgi #visual #whathappennext #imagination #ideas
Собор был заложен по инициативе парижского епископа Мориса де Сюлли в 1163 году на месте первой христианской церкви Парижа — базилики Святого Стефана и достраивался до середины четырнадцатого века. Многочисленные «доработки» не помешали сохранить целостность и величие внешнего вида собора. Его высота — тридцать пять метров, длина — сто тридцать, ширина — сорок восемь метров, вес колокола Эммануэль в южной башне — тринадцать тонн. Собор Парижской богоматери в средние века был образом божественного устроения бытия, отсюда бросающаяся в глаза величина его масс и легкость скульптурной декорации, величавые пространства нефов и дерзостный взлет сводов, смелая конструктивная логика и вдохновенная эмоциональность форм. Ежегодно его посещают более тринадцати миллионов человек — около тридцати тысяч в день.
Напомним, 15 апреля загорелся собор Парижской Богоматери. Он уничтожил большую часть здания. Но пожарным удалось спасти реликвии и несущие конструкции. Огонь бушевал на 80-метровой высоте, когда лестницы пожарных достигали только 30-ти. По предварительным данным, пожар возник из-за реставрационных работ — собор был окружен лесами. Полиция оцепила территорию вокруг собора, людей эвакуировали. Позже стало известно, что художники игры Assassinʼs Creed Unity два года воссоздавали для нее Нотр-Дам. Теперь их работа может пригодиться для восстановления сгоревшего этой ночью собора Парижской Богоматери. Такую идею выдвинули пользователи соцсетей.
